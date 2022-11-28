Cooler temps for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A fairly weak cold front is passing through Arizona. As it does, we have a First Alert for potentially windy conditions in the mountains, where a Wind Advisory is in effect through tomorrow morning.

The cold front will also bring cooler temperatures to the state, however much of the colder air will remain in northern and eastern Arizona. In the Valley, we expect tomorrow’s highs to be about 5-7 degrees cooler than today. By Wednesday morning, a few Valley locations will see temperatures in the upper-30s, but no freeze or frost advisories are anticipated. As far as the rest of the week is concerned, once the upper level low passes to the east, the current will become fairly zonal (west to east) which typically brings us seasonal temperatures.

After the dip on Tuesday into the mid-60s, we expect highs to recovered into the upper-60s to around 70 degrees, a tad cooler than normal to this time of year. The weekend shows barely elevated chances for precipitation, but mainly in northern AZ where we could see a rain/snow mix. If we get any precipitation into the state, it’s likely to be very light. What we’re saying is, we don’t anticipate a major storm this weekend.

By the way, with two days left in November we’re headed toward a month with temps down about 5 degrees from average. This month could turn out to be the coolest November since 2000.

