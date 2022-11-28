Blind bowling league in Michigan celebrates 50th anniversary

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Michigan bowling league for the blind is celebrating its 50th anniversary!

The Macomb Blind Bowling League has been knocking down pins and stereotypes since the 1970s. Members say that throughout the years, the club has become a safe space for blind and visually impaired individuals to bowl, compete and spend quality time with one another.

“I always invite anybody that’s interested to come in and give it a try,” said one of the members. “Never say you can’t do anything unless you’ve tried it. If you don’t let the disability take over you, then you can have fun with it.” Over the decades, the group has lost members--from 60 down to 16 today. The group meets at Fraser Star Lanes every Wednesday since 1998.

