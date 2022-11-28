Arizona Cardinals lose at home against the Los Angeles Chargers, 25-24

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After an embarrassing loss in Mexico City, the Cardinals fell again Sunday to the Los Angeles Chargers, losing 25-24.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was back on the field in State Farm Stadium after being out the last two weeks due to a hamstring injury. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins’ 33-yard touchdown gave the Cardinals an early lead in the first quarter, putting the score at 0-7. This was the Cardinals’ second first-quarter touchdown of the season.

Cards go 82 yards in 10 plays. Offense looks like we thought it could look like, with James Conner redeeming his fumble, a Robbie Anderson sighting and Hopkins spin and score putting the Cards on the board 7-0. — Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) November 27, 2022

However, the Cardinals couldn’t stay on top as the Chargers scored two touchdowns in 4 minutes, jumping ahead of the Red Birds 14-10 in the second quarter.

Chargers appear to get a break having fumble overturned and have awakened on offense. 10 plays 73 yards results on td to Allen to cut Cards lead to 10-7 — Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) November 27, 2022

The Cardinals came back strong in the second half when Murray scored a touchdown putting the Red Birds back on top, 14-17. A field goal from the Chargers tied the game, 17-17, at the end of the third quarter.

Cardinals’ James Conner scored a touchdown at the beginning of the fourth quarter, putting the Cards in the lead, 24-17. The Red Birds were unable to hold the lead as the Chargers scored a touchdown and then went for the 2-point conversion to put them on top 25-24.

The Cardinals have a week off before playing the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium on Dec. 12 at 6:15 p.m.

