An inside look: Amazon location in Arizona preps for Cyber Monday, busy holiday season

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Cyber Monday spending is expected to top more than $11 billion this year, even as the country deals with 40-year high inflation. From technology to toys, major retailers are slashing prices in hopes you spend big this holiday season.

Arizona’s Family visited the newest and largest Amazon fulfillment facility in Arizona, located in Goodyear, to see how the product you purchase makes its way to your door. It’s an intricate process that involves employees and robots working together to efficiently and quickly fulfill orders.

People and technology are working together at Amazon's West Valley location on one of, if not the, biggest online shopping day of the year.

“This is where the magic really happens,” said Amazon employee Zoe Richmond. “This is a behind-the-scenes look at Santa’s Workshop when you hit that ‘buy’ button on Amazon. All of our robots and employees work together to make sure those deliveries get here on time.”

Zoe says the Goodyear facility is more than 850,000 square feet with four stories and a 24/7 operation. “In Arizona, we have 14 different fulfillment centers and 12 different delivery stations so sometimes you can get your items even the same day here in Arizona; we have an awesome infrastructure network,” Richmond explained. “But sometimes people order items outside of the state that are housed here, and we’re able to serve those customers as well.”

This year, customers can look for the Small Business badge to find products from small businesses in Amazon’s store. “More than 50% of the items that are sold on amazon.com are actually from third-party vendors, a lot of those small and medium-sized companies,” Richmond said. “So it’s really great to be able to see an icon that says small business and be able to purchase something fun, but also support a small business.”

Amazon has deals covering all kinds of product categories, many of which are sold by small businesses.

