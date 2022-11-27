Christmas Angel
Woman in wheelchair dies after being hit by a car in west Phoenix

Police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a woman in west Phoenix Saturday evening.
Police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a woman in west Phoenix Saturday evening.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 8:56 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a woman in west Phoenix Saturday evening.

Around 6:45 p.m., Phoenix police responded to the report of a hit and run near 63rd Avenue and Palm Lane, north of McDowell Road. Officers arrived and found a woman in a wheelchair with injuries; she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say no contact was made with the hit-and-run vehicle as the driver left the area after the accident. Detectives are continuing to investigate this incident.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

