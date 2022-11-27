Christmas Angel
Woman found dead in west Phoenix hotel

A maintenance worker found a woman dead on Saturday afternoon in west Phoenix.
A maintenance worker found a woman dead on Saturday afternoon in west Phoenix.(Arizona's Family)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 7:13 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A maintenance worker at a west Phoenix hotel reportedly found a woman dead on Saturday afternoon.

The worker called the police around 3:50 p.m., and when officers arrived at the hotel near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road, they found the woman with a gunshot wound. The investigation is ongoing and no details about what led up to the shooting are available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers).

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

