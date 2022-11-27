Travel hacks for your holidays from Las Vegas to Iceland

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As we wait and hope for more travel-related Cyber Monday deals, Expedia has a 35% - 50% off sale on hotels, which runs through (at least) Monday night. Those discount rates include popular Las Vegas hotels such as Linq, the Flamingo, and Paris, all of which are 35% off right now.

As for flights, Iceland Air dropped fares to Europe, which we can take advantage of even though Iceland Air doesn’t fly from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. The airline is temporarily offering flights from Denver to Reykjavik for as low as $540 roundtrip in April. It’s a seven-hour direct flight. To take advantage of the deal, you’ll just have to book an extra flight from Phoenix up to Denver, which you’ll be able to find for $100 or less between now and April.

Add them together, and you’re going to Iceland for $640, including luggage and seat selection at around half the normal price. April in Iceland will still be cooler and possibly snowy in the mountains. Still, you’ll find plenty to do in Reykjavik, and along the southern coast of Iceland.

For ideas on what you can do in Iceland, check out my more in-depth blogs about the new Sky Lagoon near Reykjavik, a hike to plane wreckage on a black sand beach, and a long (but worthwhile) drive to the famous Diamond Beach and glacier lagoon.

