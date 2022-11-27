Perfect Sunday ahead of cold front Monday!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Don’t waste this Sunday!

It’s going to be sunny and warm in the afternoon as temperatures will reach the 70s. Perfect if you are spending the day outdoors. On Monday, a cold front will begin the pass by the state. This will leave everywhere from the high country to the valley mostly cloudy. It will also get breezy in the evening.

Highs will get to the upper 60s.After the front passes the rest of the week will be sunny. Highs will drop to the mid 60s on Tuesday. Plan on the mornings being chilly. Next weekend we will be back into the 70s with sunny skies, perfect if you want to plan something outside.

