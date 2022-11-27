Family and friends of Phoenix chef found dead in canal still searching for answers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Nearly three weeks after surveillance video captured a Valley chef leaving work on the night of Nov. 5, there are still very few details about how he ended up in the canal near 7th and Dunlap Avenues.

“For me it feels like I’m in a nightmare. How do we begin to heal or even mourn him if we don’t know what happened?” said Amanda Nash-Jimenez.

She lost her husband, Jose Jimenez, nearly three weeks ago. “My husband is such a kind, loving, open-hearted man,” she said. Nash-Jimenez knows Jose had two beers at a nearby bar before heading home from work. The Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s report lists drowning as the cause of death, with alcohol intoxication as a contributing cause.

Still, she doesn’t believe he was intoxicated enough to fall into the canal. “Did someone accidentally run him off the road? I hate to say that but it’s possible. I know this. My husband rides his bike, he’s been run off the road before. Maybe someone accidentally did it, maybe they don’t want to say anything. I get it. But please,” she said.

Jose was one of Chris Martin’s closest friends. “Honestly we just want the truth. We want to know what happened. He deserves that. The man deserves to die with dignity if nothing else,” he said.

On Saturday night, Martin posted flyers hoping to generate new leads. “We are going to be out until we find answers honestly. We have waves of people coming out. Every two hours we have groups of people because we want to find the truth and we don’t want Jose to ever be forgotten,” Martin said.

They are offering a $5,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest. In addition, a candlelight vigil is set to be held on Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. near Dunlap and 7th Avenues.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.