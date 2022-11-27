Christmas Angel
ASU graduate Kenny Dillingham announced as ASU’s head football coach

Florida State offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Kenny Dillingham before the start of an...
Florida State offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Kenny Dillingham before the start of an NCAA college football game against Jacksonville State Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)(Phil Sears | AP)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 8:54 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona State University has announced that graduate Kenny Dillingham is the Sun Devils’ head coach. The team will be formally introducing him at a 10 a.m. press conference at Sun Devil Stadium.

The announcement came early Sunday morning. Arizona State fired football coach Herm Edwards after a home loss against East Michigan and an investigation. After Edwards was released from his duties, Shaun Aguano had been serving the team as interim coach. Ray Anderson, vice president for university athletics, released the following statement on social media:

Dillingham said the following in a statement:

Dillingham is a Scottsdale local and graduated ASU in 2012. He was hired by then-offensive coordinator Mike Norevell to be an offensive staffer for the Sun Devils in 2013. He also worked as an assistant at Memphis, Florida State, and Auburn. Dillingham will be leaving his position as Oregon’s offensive coordinator, a position he’s had since late 2021. He will be the youngest Power 5 coach in the U.S.

The NCAA is still investigating ASU’s football program after various alleged violations that happened during the 2020 offseason. The Sun Devils are still gunning for an opportunity to dominate the field in the southwest regions with USC and UCLA headed toward the Big Ten.

