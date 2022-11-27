ASU graduate Kenny Dillingham announced as ASU’s head football coach

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona State University has announced that graduate Kenny Dillingham is the Sun Devils’ head coach. The team will be formally introducing him at a 10 a.m. press conference at Sun Devil Stadium.

The announcement came early Sunday morning. Arizona State fired football coach Herm Edwards after a home loss against East Michigan and an investigation. After Edwards was released from his duties, Shaun Aguano had been serving the team as interim coach. Ray Anderson, vice president for university athletics, released the following statement on social media:

"He brings the energy, knowledge and appreciation of our state and University" pic.twitter.com/BxQAvukGAF — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) November 27, 2022

Dillingham said the following in a statement:

It is an honor and privilege to be named the head coach at Arizona State University. This is a special place to myself and my wife who is also a graduate. I truly believe the team we will build here is one that the state of Arizona and all Sun Devils can rally behind and be proud of it as it will take everyone in the valley to help this program achieve the level of success it is due. I am excited to get to work and promise no one will work harder than the staff we will put together.

Dillingham is a Scottsdale local and graduated ASU in 2012. He was hired by then-offensive coordinator Mike Norevell to be an offensive staffer for the Sun Devils in 2013. He also worked as an assistant at Memphis, Florida State, and Auburn. Dillingham will be leaving his position as Oregon’s offensive coordinator, a position he’s had since late 2021. He will be the youngest Power 5 coach in the U.S.

The NCAA is still investigating ASU’s football program after various alleged violations that happened during the 2020 offseason. The Sun Devils are still gunning for an opportunity to dominate the field in the southwest regions with USC and UCLA headed toward the Big Ten.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.