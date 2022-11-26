Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Sunny weekend ahead of cooler weather this week

Get out and enjoy the day! This Saturday and Sunday will be nice and sunny across the Valley.
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 7:37 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Get out and enjoy the day!

This Saturday and Sunday will be nice and sunny across the Valley. Highs will top out in the low 70s, so if you have family and friends visiting they may think about moving here with how nice it will be!

On Monday a cold front will begin to make its way through the state. The Valley will be mostly cloudy, but so far, most models show that it will be dry. Temperatures will drop into the mid 60s, following the front on Tuesday so plan on chilly mornings.

We will warm back up into the 70s on Thursday--the first day of December. Overall, this weekend is shaping up to be a nice one.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

This Saturday and Sunday will be nice and sunny across the Valley.
Sunny weekend ahead of cooler weather this week
7-day forecast for Friday, Nov. 25
Mild and dry weekend weather ahead
7-day forecast for Friday, Nov. 25
Warm & dry weekend ahead
7-day weather forecast for Friday, Nov. 25
Warm, dry weekend ahead for metro Phoenix