Sunny weekend ahead of cooler weather this week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Get out and enjoy the day!

This Saturday and Sunday will be nice and sunny across the Valley. Highs will top out in the low 70s, so if you have family and friends visiting they may think about moving here with how nice it will be!

On Monday a cold front will begin to make its way through the state. The Valley will be mostly cloudy, but so far, most models show that it will be dry. Temperatures will drop into the mid 60s, following the front on Tuesday so plan on chilly mornings.

We will warm back up into the 70s on Thursday--the first day of December. Overall, this weekend is shaping up to be a nice one.

