Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Police searching for suspect who reportedly shot, killed a man in Phoenix

Phoenix police are searching for the suspect who reportedly shot and killed a man Friday night...
Phoenix police are searching for the suspect who reportedly shot and killed a man Friday night in Phoenix.(KWTX #1)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 2:20 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are searching for the suspect who reportedly shot and killed a man Friday night in Phoenix.

Around 10 p.m., officers said they were called to a hospital where an adult man, later identified as Tecon Jackson, was being treated for a gunshot wound. Officers learned that the shooting happened near 7th Avenue and Culver Street and that Jackson was taken to the hospital by family members. Jackson later died from his injuries.

TRENDING: Phoenix surgeons see rise in emergency gallbladder surgery after Thanksgiving meals

Investigators are still searching for the suspect, and no further details about the incident are available. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers).

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police say a man died after being shot and killed at a gas station in north Phoenix Saturday...
Man dead after shooting at north Phoenix gas station
Stacker researched the crazes and fads of years past, from 1918 to now.
Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past 100 years
A man is dead after a shooting that happened in north Phoenix Friday night.
Man dead after Friday night shooting in north Phoenix
More than 1 million American families are same-sex households. Around 710,000 of those are...
Over one million same-sex couple households in the U.S., according to Census data