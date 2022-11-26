Over one million same-sex couple households in the U.S., according to Census data

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — According to data gathered by the U.S. Census in 2021, more than 1 million American families are same-sex households. Around 710,000 of those are married, with the rest unmarried.

This is just the second time during the Census that same-sex households have been included since the question regarding households was adjusted to reflect better data. Couples simply living together are not factored into the data due to gathering methods. In the U.S., the bulk of female-female and male-male couples with both individuals employed didn’t seem to change significantly from the data gathered previously, although the average median household income for female-female couples was markedly less than for male-male couple households.

In Arizona, same-sex marriage was not deemed constitutional until October 17, 2014, when U.S. District Court Judge John Sedwick ruled that the Arizona Anti-Marriage Amendment passed in the 1970s was unconstitutional. Across the U.S., the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the freedom to marry, ending marriage discrimination formally on June 26, 2015.

The Pew Research Center released its findings in a study that focused on American views about the legalization of same-sex marriage. Every 6 in 10 adults believe same-sex marriage legalization is positive, while 4 in every 10 believe these households negatively impact American society. Those individuals who consider themselves Democrats or Democrat-leaning in their politics are more likely to have a positive view of same-sex marriage in the U.S.

Around one-third of conservative Republicans see same-sex marriage positively. However, around 55% of Republicans and Republican-leaning see it in a negative light. Without a doubt, partisanship impacts the discussion of its impact on American society. Younger Republicans surveyed appear to share much more positive views on same-sex marriage than their older counterparts.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Senate passed the “Respect for Marriage Act,” which would require the federal government to recognize same-sex and interracial marriages. This would force non-profit religious organizations to provide “any services, facilities, or goods for the solemnization or celebration of a marriage.” Various lawmakers have stated that this bill’s focus does not include polygamous unions. The Biden administration issued a statement regarding the act that read as follows:

Love is love, and Americans should have the right to marry the person they love. Today’s bipartisan vote brings the United States one step closer to protecting that right in law. The Respect for Marriage Act will ensure that LGBTQI+ couples and interracial couples are respected and protected equally under federal law, and provide more certainty to these families since the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs. I want to thank the Members of Congress whose leadership has sent a strong message that Republicans and Democrats can work together to secure the fundamental right of Americans to marry the person they love. I urge Congress to quickly send this bill to my desk where I will promptly sign it into law.

The Act has been backed by several Republican Senators as well as The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and would formally repeal former President Bill Clinton’s Defense of Marriage Act of 1996. It is expected that the bill will pass through the House since more than 47 Republicans have expressed their support of the act. The Human Rights Coalition has announced it is coordinating 233 major businesses, a 3 million member team and more than 62 million “Equality Voters” working to ensure that the act is passed. Overall, the Public Religion Research Institute found in a study conducted in March of 2022 that support of same-sex marriage has increased by more than 14% since 2014.

