Man dead after shooting outside Phoenix restaurant, police looking for suspect

A man is dead after a shooting at a Phoenix restaurant Friday night.
A man is dead after a shooting at a Phoenix restaurant Friday night.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:40 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after a shooting at a Phoenix restaurant Friday night.

Around 6 p.m., Phoenix police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of Feeney’s restaurant on 12th Street and Maryland Avenue. Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound. First responders took the man to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police say that suspect left the scene before officers arrived and are continuing to investigate this shooting.

