Man dead after shooting at north Phoenix gas station

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being shot at a gas station in north Phoenix on Saturday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., Phoenix police responded to a shooting call at a gas station near Cave Creek Road and Bell Road. Officers say a man shot and killed another man in the area. The man died from injuries, and officers detained the suspect at the scene.

Police say this is an active case and are investigating what led up to the shooting. Police have not identified either involved in the shooting.

