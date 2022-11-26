Christmas Angel
Man dead after shooting at north Phoenix gas station

Police say a man died after being shot and killed at a gas station in north Phoenix Saturday...
Police say a man died after being shot and killed at a gas station in north Phoenix Saturday afternoon.(MGN)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 2:40 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being shot at a gas station in north Phoenix on Saturday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., Phoenix police responded to a shooting call at a gas station near Cave Creek Road and Bell Road. Officers say a man shot and killed another man in the area. The man died from injuries, and officers detained the suspect at the scene.

TRENDING: Friends of family killed in Peoria car crash say another child has died from injuries

Police say this is an active case and are investigating what led up to the shooting. Police have not identified either involved in the shooting.

