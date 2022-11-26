Man dead after Friday night shooting in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after a shooting that happened in north Phoenix Friday night.

Phoenix police say they got a call about a shooting that happened near Bethany Home Road and 12th Street around 6 p.m. Friday. Officers found 30-year-old David Denogean at the scene and took him to a nearby hospital. He later died from his injuries.

Investigators are following all leads to identify a suspect, but no details about what led up to the shooting are available. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers).

