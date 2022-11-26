PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Happy Holidays, everyone! Jaime, here! Thank you for your interest in our first ever Jaime’s Local Love Holiday Special. We curated this list of businesses to give you some really cool ARIZONA options when it comes to places to shop and visit over the holidays. These local business owners are so passionate about what they create, grow, and cook—it is contagious. I hope you enjoyed our special and remember when you shop local, you are supporting a fellow Arizonan.

THE MERCHANTILE

The Merchantile has two locations—Uptown Phoenix and Old Town Scottsdale. There you will find accessories, apparel, jewelry, home goods and other gifts and goodies. The Merchantile features the works of some 80 different Arizona makers and creators under one roof.

The Merchantile

PHONE: 562-879-2222

UPTOWN PHOENIX

ADDRESS: 730 E Missouri Ave., Phoenix 85014

OLD TOWN SCOTTSDALE

ADDRESS: 3965 N Brown Ave., Scottsdale, AZ 85251

WEBSITE: www.merchantile.co

Instagram account: @themerchantile

SCREWS AND SPARKLES

Screws and Sparkles is a leader in downtown revitalization in Buckeye. The store is home to over 30 creatives and moved into an old grocery store that sat vacant for 30 years. Screws and Sparkles is establishing itself as a place you can hang, workshop, “work from home,” fellowship and shop.

Screws and Sparkles Vintage and Handmade

PHONE: 925-351-5052

ADDRESS: 343 E Monroe Ave., Buckeye, AZ

WEBSITE: www. screwsandsparkles.com

Instagram account: @screwsandsparkles

HAUNTED HAMBURGER

The Haunted Hamburger is a “must-do” on a road trip to Jerome. The views of Verde Valley are vast and you can see all the way to the red rock of Sedona. All while sipping a boozy milkshake, downing a burger and listening to ghost stories from the staff. The Haunted Hamburger is family owned and coming up on 30 years in Jerome.

The Haunted Hamburger

PHONE: (928) 634-0554

ADDRESS: 410 Clark St., Jerome, AZ 86331

WEBSITE: https://thehauntedhamburger.com/

Instagram account: https://www.instagram.com/thehauntedhamburger/

Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/TheHauntedHamburger/

Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Haunted_Burger

DOS CHRIS’ BAKERY AND CHARCUTERIE CO.

At Dos Chris’, they believe in “leaving a little sparkle wherever you go.” To Dos Chris’, sparkle means kindness. The business is owned by an Arizona couple who just opened their first storefront, offering delicious cupcakes, small cakes and treats. You can also get a box of charcuterie to “grab and go” for yourself or order a big platter for a party or even a table-sized charcuterie “art installation” for an event.

Dos Chris’ Bakery & Charcuterie Co.

PHONE: 602-837-8899

ADDRESS: 6007 N 16th St., Phoenix, AZ, 85016

WEBSITE: www.DosChrisAZ.com

Instagram account: @doschris_phx

Facebook account: Dos Chris’ Bakery & Charcuterie Co.

PILLSBURY ESTATES TASTING HOUSE

Sam Pillsbury was one of the first to start growing grapes in Arizona 22 years ago. With vineyards in Willcox, he’s had a tasting room in Cottonwood for years, but most recently moved up the road from Main Street to a tasting HOUSE. The estate allows for dinners, events and private rooms, along with a library of wines and gathering spaces for groups. Pillsbury performs as Chef and Winemaker, and he tells us his wines have won more awards in the last 8 years than almost any other wineries in the celebrated San Francisco American Wine Competition.

Pillsbury Wine Company

Winery and Vineyard, also Tasting Room, 6450 S. Bennett Place, Willcox, AZ 85643

Tasting House Verde Valley, 315 S Willard, Cottonwood, AZ 86326

WEBSITE: www.pillsburywine.com

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Instagram account: @pillsbury_wine

SAUVAGE

“Sauvage” means “wild” or “natural” in French. Owner, Chris Lingua, says there are more than 200 additives that can be added to wine besides the grapes—so he likes to focus on AS CLOSE TO JUST THE GRAPES as possible—or the most natural. Lingua started this shop to demystify wine while also specializing in “low-intervention,” non-commercial (mass-produced) wines. He loves it because there are always new wines to discover from different corners of the world. If you like to explore and taste the purest expression of land and grape, this is the style for you. At Sauvage, you’ll find over 200 rotating wine selections available in shop and online. Most selections range from $20 - $60, as well as a curated selection of artisanal Mezcals, Amari, organic Port & digestifs. Sauvage is planning a move to a house in downtown Phoenix in the new year. Stay tuned on the website and Instagram to learn more.

Sauvage Bottle Shop

ADDRESS: Inside The Churchill 901 N 1st St. #109, Phoenix, AZ 85004

WEBSITE: Sauvagephx.com

SOCIAL MEDIA: @Sauvagephx

Instagram account: @Sauvagephx

HELLO HANDMADE MARKET

Hello Handmade Market has Vendor Markets at the Amphitheater at Arrowhead Mall on the 1st and 3rd Saturday of the month but wanted to have a storefront where you can come to and shop all week long. The store is home for more than 30 rotating vendors to sell and be creative—offering workshops too. You can find all sorts of items here: t-shirts, onesies, mugs, stickers, candy, gifts for pets, water bottles, ornaments and more—a huge variety with one thing in common—all handmade in Arizona.

Hello Handmade Market

PHONE: 623-980-9037

ADDRESS: 725 S Estrella Parkway Suite 110, Goodyear, AZ 85338

WEBSITE: www.HelloHandmadeMarket.com

Instagram account: @HelloHandmadeMarket

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.