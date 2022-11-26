Cinderella to stay at Phoenix Theatre Company until Jan. 1

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Rogers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella has arrived just in time for the holidays at the Phoenix Theatre Company!

This performance will sweep you off your feet this season, with opening night on Nov. 16 and lasting until Jan. 1. Michael Barnard, show director, and artistic director for the theatre, said, “There is a modern-day twist to the show, one that is captivating for young girls and boys. The story encourages people to let kindness and fairness be their guide, something the world could use a lot more of nowadays.”

Rogers & Hammerstein's Cinderella will sweep you off your feet at the Phoenix Theatre Company until Jan. 1, 2023!

This Broadway classic was nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Book of a Musical and Best Musical Revival. The Phoenix performances will feature both new and old characters, sure to whisk your imagination to a fairytale kingdom where eventually, dreams will come true. Barnard said that even after all this time, Cinderella is still the idyllic role model she always has been.”

Joy Del Valle will star as Ella, Alex Branton as Prince Topher, Maria Amorocho as the Fairy Godmother, D. Scott Withers as Sebastian, and many others! To get your tickets, click here. For those who would feel comfortable in a fully masked environment, Phoenix Theater Company is offering a mask-required show on Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. Masks will be required in lobbies and theatre unless the individual is eating or drinking.

