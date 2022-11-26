Below normal temperatures continue for metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Small Business Saturday! I hope everyone enjoyed time with loved ones. I am extra grateful you chose to get your forecast from Arizona’s Family and that I get to wake up and do what I love every day with you all! I am especially grateful for the wonderful weather we have been having this holiday weekend! You really couldn’t ask for better.

High pressure is keeping clouds out of the way, and we have had clear, beautiful blue skies for much of the day. Winds have been calm in the Valley but a tad bit breezy up North, with gusts reaching about 20 mph in Flagstaff. High temperatures today were mild and got up to around the upper 60s in the Valley. By tonight, temperatures will fall back down into the middle and lower 40s, so you will need your sweaters and gloves if you are planning on going out for a drink or sitting and enjoying those Thanksgiving leftovers for dinner on the patio.

Has it felt chilly most of the month? Well, that’s because this is the coolest November Phoenix has had in over 20 years! We may continue that trend heading into early next week as a cold front will sweep through the area late Monday. We aren’t expecting much rain or snow, there are very low chances of that happening as of now. Breezy to windy conditions are very possible, so ladies use lots of eyelash glue and hairspray, gentlemen, hang on to your hats! The big story with this weather maker is the cold air the front will drag into the area right behind it! Much colder temperatures are forecasted by Tuesday afternoon.

