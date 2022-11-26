Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

3 injured after two trucks crash into Phoenix patrol car, police say

Three people, including two police officers, are in the hospital after police say two trucks...
Three people, including two police officers, are in the hospital after police say two trucks crashed into a patrol car Friday afternoon.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:47 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three people, including two police officers, are in the hospital after police say two trucks crashed into a patrol car Friday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., Phoenix police officers responded to the area of Thomas Road and 51st Avenue for the report of a collision involving a patrol car. Witnesses told police the patrol car was hit by two vehicles that were speeding on the road.

TRENDING: Man accused of hitting Mesa police car during traffic stop, leading to officer-involved shooting

The adult driver of one of the trucks was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two police officers in the patrol car were also taken to the hospital with injuries. A second driver, who is a minor, stayed at the scene with officers.

Detectives are investigating what led to the crash. Police say 51st Avenue from Thomas Road south to Virginia Avenue will be closed during the investigation. There is no estimated time of reopening.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

People can go and check out the newest builds from automakers all over the world at the Arizona...
Arizona International Auto Show back for the first time since 2019
Emergency rooms in the Valley are filling up with people who’ve needed emergency gallbladder...
Phoenix surgeons see rise in emergency gallbladder surgery after Thanksgiving meals
Arizona businesses hoping for big turnout on 'Small Business Saturday
A memorial is growing for the family of four who were killed in a car crash in Peoria after...
Friends of family killed in Peoria car crash say another child has died from injuries