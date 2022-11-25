What some people of Arizona’s Family are thankful for

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Thanksgiving is a day to pause and consider what we are thankful for. As the cliché says, “news never sleeps” and Arizona’s Family had a team of people working Thursday to deliver the news to viewers. We decided to ask some people at Arizona’s Family what they are appreciative of this year.

Evening anchor Jaime Cerreta returned to where she grew up nine years ago. She doesn’t take that for granted. “I’m grateful to have my friends and family in my hometown,” she said.

Cerreta showcases Valley businesses in her segments’ Jaime’s Local Love. It’s her pride and joy. “I think it’s so great we meet these business owners. We have the best newsroom. We have the best people who work here. We have fun,” she said.

Many people in this industry bounce around for years until they find themselves back working at a new station in their home market. Arizona’s Family reporter Alexis Dominguez had her homecoming last spring. “I’m just thankful to be with my family because I was away for six years,” she said. “I know this community, well, ‘cause I live here, so I know what stories matter to people.”

Dominguez says it’s great to be working in her hometown. She also appreciates the photographers that she works with every day as a reporter. “I feel like there’s those different bonds you get when you work with them,” she said.

There are a lot of people behind the scenes that put our shows together and make the on-air people look good. Sebastian Otero is a producer who helps write and put together newscasts. He joined Arizona’s Family earlier this year. “Thankful for this job, my life, the people that work here, health, friends and family and my partner of course,” he said.

After a couple of years of changes because of COVID-19, our newsroom is back to normal. People are all back together working without plastic dividers. That’s something we are all grateful for. “It’s nice to have everything back to normal,” Otero said.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.