Warm & dry weekend ahead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Another somewhat chilly morning across the Valley with lows in the mid to lower 40′s as cool air filled in behind the low-pressure system that brought the state a very windy Thanksgiving. On this Friday night, look for lows again below the average of 50 degrees. A mild and dry weather weekend is ahead, with a few high clouds on and off on Saturday and Sunday with highs around 70 degrees.

As we look into next week, expect a pattern change by Monday afternoon/evening with the approach of a winter storm that should pass well north of the state. With that track intact, the chance of precipitation remains on the very low end for the Valley. Only about a 10-20% chance for measurable rain, and that’s mostly for the upslope areas north and east of the Valley, especially across Gila County. Snow will also be limited, with maybe an inch possible in the upper elevations in the far northwest corner of the state. Windy conditions across the High Country with this low as well. High pressure builds back in by mid-week, with daytime highs going from the lower to mid-60′s to upper 60′s by Wednesday and around 70 by Thursday.

