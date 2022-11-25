Special gift ideas for frequent travelers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Now that more people are back to traveling, what do you give the person who has been to lots of places but still has plans for more trips?

Well, how about something you can give someone to take on their next journey, of course! Consumer Reports has practical and useful gifts for all the wanderers on your list, whether they’re traveling near or far. When you’re traveling, you want the comforts of home but likely not all the weight, so you can rely on this list to be travel-convenient in size.

No matter where your loved ones wander, they’ll need to stay hydrated. Try the CamelBak Podium Chill for $17. It’s easy to tote around, and once the valve is closed, it won’t leak. Speaking of bags, the Patagonia Black Hole Duffel Bag 40L for $129 can convert to a backpack for the adventure-seeking traveler on your list. For a more traditional carry-on, consider gifting your loved one the Made by Design Hardside 20-Inch Carry-On Spinner Suitcase for $90 at Target.

It shined in CR’s durability tests, it’s very easy to maneuver, and it comes in several fun colors. Just because your globe-trotter may be jet-lagged doesn’t mean their hair needs to look bad. Consider the “weightless” dryer from Rusk W8less 2000 for $80. It will get nice and hot but doesn’t smoke or singe hair like many hotel hair dryers tend to do.

You can also consider some experiental gifts, such as gifting someone a yoga class, a massage, a language learning or cooking course. Buying someone an experience can be a truly magical gift at home or abroad whenever they get where they’re going. There’s nothing to wrap and is the gift that keeps on giving in some cases. Experience gifts also have that added bonus of no shopping, lines, shipping delays, or wrapping hassles for you!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.