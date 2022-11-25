Christmas Angel
Kari Lake campaign files lawsuit against Maricopa County officials over election

The Kari Lake campaign filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Maricopa County officials for documents related to Election Day.
By David Baker
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 5:24 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Kari Lake’s campaign filed a lawsuit on Wednesday, demanding documents about voters from Maricopa County officials related to this month’s general election. In the lawsuit, her campaign brings up the printer problems that affected dozens of tabulation sites in Maricopa County on Election Day and wants all public records related to voters who tried to vote and couldn’t or had to go to another polling place, including the voters’ names and contact information. The campaign committee also wants records regarding people who tried to check in at two different voting centers and documents regarding ballots that had the write-in Senate candidate for Legislative District 22.

The Lake campaign claims to have received most of the public documents they requested except two:

a. “All communications prior to Election Day between or among County employees, agents and vendors with regard to problems with tabulation or printing of ballots at vote centers.”

b. “All public records related to retabulation of votes cast in person at vote centers due to commingling and/or reconciliation issues.”

Kari Lake for Arizona lawsuit against Maricopa County election officials

Arizona and Maricopa County officials have repeatedly said every vote was counted and the voters who ran into problems were given other opportunities to cast their ballot. Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer and Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates, both Republicans, said Lake lost his bid to become Arizona’s next governor to Democrat Katie Hobbs. Lake’s campaign has focused on baseless claims of voter fraud that former President Donald Trump used. Arizona’s Family has reached out to Maricopa County for a response to the lawsuit.

Republican candidate for attorney general Abe Hamadeh also filed a lawsuit this week over the election, claiming it was mishandled. He sued all 15 county recorders in the state and Secretary of State Hobbs, unlike Lake who focused on Maricopa County.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

