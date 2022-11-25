Deadly crash on I-40 near Winslow causes traffic delays

WINSLOW, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash briefly shut down westbound Interstate 40 near Winslow early Friday morning.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, reports came in around 4 a.m. of a two-vehicle crash at milepost 240. At least one person was pronounced dead but no other information has been released.

Traffic was shut down for a portion of the morning but crews were able to reopen one lane. Click/tap here for the latest First Alert traffic updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.