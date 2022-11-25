2 bodies found inside ‘suspicious vehicle’ on MC-85 near Goodyear, MCSO says

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two adults were found dead inside a “suspicious vehicle” on the outskirts of Goodyear Friday morning, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say that the bodies were found sometime Friday morning along MC-85 near Cotton Lane, While details are extremely limited, MCSO says the believe that it is an “isolated incident” and that there is no danger to the public. MC-85 is closed between Cotton Lane and Sarival as the investigation takes place.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.