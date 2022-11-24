A Windy Thanksgiving for Arizona but a fantastic Friday ahead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A sunny and dry Thanksgiving that will be remembered for gusty winds across the state. Gusts over 40 mph have been common in northwestern Arizona and across the High Country with Pulliam Airport in Flagstaff having a peak gust of 51 mph! Highs across the Valley were generally in the low 70s. On Thursday night, expect clear skies with the wind gusts coming down after 8 p.m. Overnight lows will be in the mid-40s. If you are heading out to shop on Friday, our sunny and dry pattern will continue with much less wind gusts both here and across northern Arizona. The Duel In the Desert, ASU vs. UofA, looks to be picture perfect with kickoff temperatures in the upper 60s.

There will be a few high clouds for Saturday and Sunday, with highs still running a few degrees below normal in the low 70s. By Monday, our pattern will shift and our winds will pick up statewide in anticipation of a low-pressure system dropping out of the Pacific Northwest. Timing and precipitation/snow levels still need to be timed out, but the best chance should be Monday overnight into Tuesday. Mountain snow with a rain-snow mix is possible at lower elevations. Our rain chances here in the Valley seem to be very slim at this point. It’ll definitely be cooler weather with highs in the mid-60s. A chilly morning could be on tap Valley-wide by mid-week.

