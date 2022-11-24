Windy day ahead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A windy start to your Thanksgiving in Arizona! A cold front is pushing through the state this morning. It will knock temps down a bit, but it won’t bring any rain or snow.

Gusts will be strongest in Flagstaff, along the Rim and in western Arizona. Some of the wind speeds could reach up to 50 mph today. The wind will peak in the late morning and early afternoon.

By Friday we will see the windy conditions relax with sunny and dry weather behind the front. As for the weekend, it looks great across Arizona with temps just a tad below normal.

Next week, a system will push into the state by Monday night into Tuesday that could bring the chance for mountain snow and Valley.

The exact timing and precipitation amounts are uncertain but plan on a better chance by early next week.

Have a great and safe Thanksgiving!

