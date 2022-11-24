Christmas Angel
Float hits boy in Fountain Hills Thanksgiving Day Parade

It's unclear what caused the boy to fall.
By David Baker
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 3:22 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Scary moments at a Thanksgiving Day parade in Fountain Hills when a boy got hurt on Thursday. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said a 10-year-old boy fell from a float during the town’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Then a float hit him. Deputies said he wasn’t seriously hurt. It’s unclear what caused the boy to fall.

Fountain Hills’ Thanksgiving Day Parade has been around for nearly 40 years, according to the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce. It features a few dozen floats from nearby businesses. At the finale, Santa makes an appearance.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

