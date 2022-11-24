Float hits boy in Fountain Hills Thanksgiving Day Parade

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Scary moments at a Thanksgiving Day parade in Fountain Hills when a boy got hurt on Thursday. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said a 10-year-old boy fell from a float during the town’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Then a float hit him. Deputies said he wasn’t seriously hurt. It’s unclear what caused the boy to fall.

Fountain Hills’ Thanksgiving Day Parade has been around for nearly 40 years, according to the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce. It features a few dozen floats from nearby businesses. At the finale, Santa makes an appearance.

