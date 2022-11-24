First day of Zoolights begins at Phoenix Zoo!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s the first day of ZooLights at the Phoenix Zoo!

“We have a 50 foot tree on our main lake...we have Dinos after Dark,” said ZooLights Supervisor Justin Davis. He said the crews begin in June during the heat of the Arizona summer to make sure everyone has a magical holiday experience. “We try to have everything done by Thanksgiving,” he said.

3.5 million lights go into the holiday spectacular, and this year, there will be brand-new music and light show featuring various countries across the global. Guest entry to the ZooLights will also include admission to Dinosaurs in the Desert! Tickets can be found online starting at $30, $25 for members. Prices at the gate are $35, $30 for members. Children 2 and under are free. The event will continue from Nov. 23 until Jan. 15 from 5:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.!

This year, “Santa Magic the Holiday Photo Experience” will be open to families from Nov. 25 until Dec. 23 at ZooLights. If you’d like to make reservations for a timeslot to meet him, click here! If you book online, you’ll get a free phone call from St. Nick himself!

Paul Horton went out to the Phoenix Zoo to countdown to lighting the big floating Christmas tree! “It’s 50 feet, the largest lit, floating tree in North America,” Davis said. “This is what it’s all about--the kids screaming, cheering--it’s the start of a new season.”

