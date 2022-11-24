Christmas Angel
Car crashes into two homes in west Phoenix on Thanksgiving morning

It happened near 33rd Avenue and Camelback.
It happened near 33rd Avenue and Camelback.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 11:51 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A couple of families in west Phoenix got quite the Thanksgiving Day surprise early Thursday morning when a driver slammed their two homes.

It happened just after 2 a.m. near 33rd Avenue and Camelback Road, where police say the driver crashed into the homes, a parked vehicle, and a neighborhood wall. Witnesses from the scene told police that the driver took off shortly after the crash by crawling out the rear of the vehicle. Luckily, no one was hurt.

Detectives are still investigating to determine what led up to the crash. No arrests have been made and police haven’t said if they suspect impairment was a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

