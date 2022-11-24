Birds cause nearly 2,000 APS customers to lose power in Phoenix’s Moon Valley neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Thanksgiving didn’t go as planned for hundreds of APS customers in a Phoenix neighborhood. Nearly 2,000 customers didn’t have electricity in the Moon Valley neighborhood on Thursday. According to the APS outage map, the affected area was between Friess Drive, north of Thunderbird Road and Peoria Avenue and from Central Avenue to 20th Street. The power went out before 3 p.m. but was restored around 3:30 p.m. According to APS, birds in the equipment caused the outage.

We apologize for the outage in the Moon Valley area. Power was restored as of 3:21 p.m. today. The cause was due to birds in our equipment. If you're still out, please call us at (602) 371-7171 or (800) 253-9405. Our Customer Care is available 24/7 to assist you by phone. — APS (@apsFYI) November 24, 2022

