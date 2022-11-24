Birds cause nearly 2,000 APS customers to lose power in Phoenix’s Moon Valley neighborhood
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 3:50 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Thanksgiving didn’t go as planned for hundreds of APS customers in a Phoenix neighborhood. Nearly 2,000 customers didn’t have electricity in the Moon Valley neighborhood on Thursday. According to the APS outage map, the affected area was between Friess Drive, north of Thunderbird Road and Peoria Avenue and from Central Avenue to 20th Street. The power went out before 3 p.m. but was restored around 3:30 p.m. According to APS, birds in the equipment caused the outage.
