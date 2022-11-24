18-month-old boy found safe in Tucson after being kidnapped; parents arrested

TUCSON (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say an 18-month-old boy has been found on Wednesday evening after he was kidnapped by his mother during a supervised visit in Peoria last week. Zachary Kaman-Moose was found just before 6 p.m. in Tucson, alongside his parents Steven Moose and Brittany Roberts. Police say Roberts took Zachary, and Steven was a part of the kidnapping. Neither parent had custody of Zachary.

Steven and Brittany were taken into custody. They will be booked on one count each of abduction of a child from a state agency. Police say more charges may be added as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.