18-month-old boy found safe in Tucson after being kidnapped; parents arrested

Brittany Roberts and Steven Moose were taken into custody on Wednesday evening.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 8:30 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say an 18-month-old boy has been found on Wednesday evening after he was kidnapped by his mother during a supervised visit in Peoria last week. Zachary Kaman-Moose was found just before 6 p.m. in Tucson, alongside his parents Steven Moose and Brittany Roberts. Police say Roberts took Zachary, and Steven was a part of the kidnapping. Neither parent had custody of Zachary.

PREVIOUS STORY: Father involved in kidnapping of Peoria toddler who was taken by mother, police say

Steven and Brittany were taken into custody. They will be booked on one count each of abduction of a child from a state agency. Police say more charges may be added as the investigation continues.

