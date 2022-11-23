Windy weather on the way for Thanksgiving in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Sunny skies and pleasant weather for all of your holiday preps and holiday travel today across Arizona. However, weather changes—both big and small are on the horizon.

For your Wednesday, look for sunshine, light winds and near-normal temperatures in the Valley. We should see an afternoon high of about 72 degrees, which is just about average for this time of year in Phoenix.

Breezes pick up tonight and windier conditions are expected tomorrow across the state, especially in the high country where gusts could reach 30 to 40 miles per hour. In the Valley, look for breezy conditions, with winds closer to 10 to 20 miles per hour. A dry storm system diving down from Idaho toward New Mexico will brush through Arizona, bringing the increased winds tomorrow, followed by slightly cooler conditions in some parts of the state.

Over the weekend, dry, mild and quiet weather returns, with Valley highs in the low 70s. Next week, a stronger weather system will bring unsettled conditions Monday night and Tuesday. Desert rain and mountain snow is possible, with colder air and a big drop in temperatures likely. We’ll keep you updated as we get closer.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.