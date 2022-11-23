Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Wife of well-known barber killed in Avondale shooting shares heartbreak: ‘He was my everything’

Candles, flowers, photos and a basketball was set up in front of the studio Sotelo owned.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:42 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Family, friends and customers gathered outside Forever Young studio in Glendale on Tuesday night, mourning the loss of Gabriel Sotelo, better known as “Young AZ” to many around him. Sotelo was shot and killed as he was driving in Avondale on Saturday afternoon.

Candles, flowers, photos and a basketball was set up in front of the studio Sotelo owned. Among those in attendance at the growing memorial was Sotelo’s wife, Angelica. “Just not be able to say bye to him. Just not be able to hold him. He’s just the love of my life,” she said through tears. Angelica and Gabriel were high school sweethearts, being together for 17 years and married for five. “He was my everything,” Angelica said.

Sotelo leaves behind Angelica, who’s pregnant, and four kids. “My dad was a great man and I love him and I can’t believe this happened to my life,” said one of Sotelo’s daughters.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Barber killed in Avondale shooting remembered as fun, family-oriented man

Police arrested 29-year-old Raymond Pipkin after the freeway shooting. Investigators say Pipkin started shooting at cars on the freeway before crashing into a motorcyclist. Sotelo died, and three others were hurt. Pipkin faces various charges, including first-degree murder.

The family has set up a GoFundMe. On Wednesday, Dos Chris’ Bakery and Charcuterie Co. will be donating half of their proceeds from sales to Sotelo’s family and will have a donation jar set up. They are located at 6007 North 16th St. Phoenix, AZ 85016.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tempe City Council continues discussing Coyotes entertainment district proposal
Family holds vigil for barber killed in Avondale freeway shooting
Family holds vigil for barber killed in Avondale freeway shooting
The FAA says there are more than 48,000 scheduled flights on Tuesday during Thanksgiving week.
FAA: Tuesday is busiest day for flights during Thanksgiving Week
Ray Parra was shot and killed at a Glendale apartment complex on Sunday. Police are asking for...
Family pleading for help finding shooter who killed father at Glendale apartment