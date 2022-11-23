Wife of well-known barber killed in Avondale shooting shares heartbreak: ‘He was my everything’

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Family, friends and customers gathered outside Forever Young studio in Glendale on Tuesday night, mourning the loss of Gabriel Sotelo, better known as “Young AZ” to many around him. Sotelo was shot and killed as he was driving in Avondale on Saturday afternoon.

Candles, flowers, photos and a basketball was set up in front of the studio Sotelo owned. Among those in attendance at the growing memorial was Sotelo’s wife, Angelica. “Just not be able to say bye to him. Just not be able to hold him. He’s just the love of my life,” she said through tears. Angelica and Gabriel were high school sweethearts, being together for 17 years and married for five. “He was my everything,” Angelica said.

Sotelo leaves behind Angelica, who’s pregnant, and four kids. “My dad was a great man and I love him and I can’t believe this happened to my life,” said one of Sotelo’s daughters.

Police arrested 29-year-old Raymond Pipkin after the freeway shooting. Investigators say Pipkin started shooting at cars on the freeway before crashing into a motorcyclist. Sotelo died, and three others were hurt. Pipkin faces various charges, including first-degree murder.

The family has set up a GoFundMe. On Wednesday, Dos Chris’ Bakery and Charcuterie Co. will be donating half of their proceeds from sales to Sotelo’s family and will have a donation jar set up. They are located at 6007 North 16th St. Phoenix, AZ 85016.

