Mesa pool builder’s license revoked following On Your Side investigation

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Gabrielle Shirk is happy regarding the latest action taken against a man named Jack Vinson Smith III. “We’re elated. It’s the best news we ever could have gotten,” Gabrielle told On Your Side. “The more we’re doing and digging, we’re finding out he just took money from a lot of consumers and didn’t do anything he said he was going to do.”

The Arizona Registrar of Contractors recently announced that it revoked the contracting license for Outdoor Luxury Living Incorporated, known as Olli. The pool company is owned by Smith, who has racked up a whopping 36 complaints from Valley homeowners, including Shirk and her husband. In a previous On Your Side report, the Goodyear couple explained how they paid Jack Smith $30,000 in cash to build a pool.

Instead of a pool, all they got for their money was an unfinished project, since Smith and his company stopped showing up. “It hurts your family,” Shirk’s husband Phoenix said at the time. “We’re just a middle-class working family, and that’s a lot of money to us.” Following that news report, the Arizona Registrar of Contractors wasted no time revoking Smith’s license.

According to the agency, Smith and his company were paid around $1.9 million by dozens of homeowners before abandoning their projects. Angry homeowners have tried confronting him and have posted it on social media. When On Your Side went to Jack Smith’s home, we found a note he had taped to his house saying telling anyone who wanted to talk to him, “You are to leave the premises immediately and not return.”

Frustrated homeowners are glad the Arizona Registrar of Contractors revoked Jack Smith’s license and are hoping to be reimbursed from the contracting board’s Recovery Fund. “My honest opinion is that it’s not enough but because of all the money he has taken from us, he’s left us in a financial hardship,” Shirk said. Smith has told numerous customers that he’s filing for bankruptcy. But according to bankruptcy records, that hasn’t happened as of this update.

