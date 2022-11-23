Christmas Angel
St. Mary’s Thanksgiving food drive to feed 96,000 people this upcoming holiday

The organization will be closed for the next four days and will reopen on Monday.
The organization will be closed for the next four days and will reopen on Monday.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 3:05 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- St. Mary’s Food Bank has announced that they distributed turkeys and holiday food to 11,257 families in Phoenix and Surprise in just the past three days.

Totaling northern Arizona distributions from last week, 19,188 families were able to get food boxes, Thanksgiving bags, and turkeys for the holiday season. In total, St. Mary’s said around 96,000 people will be able to eat Thanksgiving dinner together — enough people to fill Chase Field twice!

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: St. Mary’s Food Bank short 8,000 turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving

The organization will be closed for the next four days and will reopen in Phoenix, Surprise, and in agency partners across Arizona starting Monday.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

