Pinal County health officials confirm first child death of the flu this season

PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Pinal County health officials confirmed on Wednesday that a child died from the flu, making it the first pediatric death in the state this flu season. Officials say the flu and RSV contributed to the child’s death. This year’s flu season started earlier, and officials are urging people to get their flu shot to help slow the spread.

“This tragic situation, unfortunately, reminds us that flu can cause serious illness and death,” said Dr. Tascha Spears, Health Director for the Pinal County Public Health Services District. “Our deepest sympathy goes out to this child’s family.”

Since the start of the flu season, 172 cases have been reported in Pinal County and 4,552 in the state. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says everyone six months or older should get the flu vaccine as soon as possible because it takes two weeks to build immunity. CDC officials also recommend avoiding touching your mouth and nose, washing your hands, covering your mouth if you cough, and staying home when you’re sick.

Symptoms of the flu include fever, cough, sore throat, runny/stuffy nose, body aches, headaches and fatigue. If you want to schedule a flu shot, call Pinal County Public Health at 1-866-960-0633 or go to vaccines.gov for the nearest vaccine location.

