LIVE: Person wounded after being shot by police in Chandler

CHANDLER, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A person has been rushed to a hospital after being shot by Chandler police officers early Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened shortly after 12 p.m. on East Folley Place, near Gilbert and Frye Roads. Police say no officers were injured, but other information about what led up to the shooting was not immediately available.

Police added that there are no outstanding suspects and no threat to the community.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

ChandlerPD is at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the 2900 block of East Folley Place. One suspect has been transported to a local hospital. No officers were injured. There are no outstanding suspects and or danger to the community. — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) November 23, 2022

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.