LIVE: Person wounded after being shot by police in Chandler

By Ben Bradley
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:10 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHANDLER, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A person has been rushed to a hospital after being shot by Chandler police officers early Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened shortly after 12 p.m. on East Folley Place, near Gilbert and Frye Roads. Police say no officers were injured, but other information about what led up to the shooting was not immediately available.

Police added that there are no outstanding suspects and no threat to the community.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

