Mesa Fry’s store closed after employee seriously hurt in early morning stabbing

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Fry’s Food and Drug store in the East Valley is temporarily closed as deputies investigate a stabbing that left a store employee hospitalized early Wednesday morning.

Just after 4 a.m., Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies responded to a stabbing report at the Fry’s location near Ellsworth and Broadway roads in Mesa. They found a man who works at the store suffering from a stab wound, who was taken to an area hospital with what deputies say are serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the man was stabbed during a fight with another person, and that the suspect left before deputies arrived. A Fry’s spokesperson says an associate was injured while the store was closed, but didn’t elaborate. See the full statement below:

“Our Fry’s store located at 435 S. Ellsworth, Mesa, Az had a sad and unfortunate situation occur and resulted in the injury of an associate while the store was closed. We are working in full cooperation with local law enforcement and our store will remain closed until they conclude their investigation. The entire Fry’s family offers our thoughts, prayers and support to our associate and their family.”

As of 10 a.m., the store remains closed. Check back for updates.

