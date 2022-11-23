Mesa Fry’s store closed after employee seriously hurt in early morning stabbing
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Fry’s Food and Drug store in the East Valley is temporarily closed as deputies investigate a stabbing that left a store employee hospitalized early Wednesday morning.
Just after 4 a.m., Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies responded to a stabbing report at the Fry’s location near Ellsworth and Broadway roads in Mesa. They found a man who works at the store suffering from a stab wound, who was taken to an area hospital with what deputies say are serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators say the man was stabbed during a fight with another person, and that the suspect left before deputies arrived. A Fry’s spokesperson says an associate was injured while the store was closed, but didn’t elaborate. See the full statement below:
As of 10 a.m., the store remains closed. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.