Mesa Fry’s store closed after employee seriously hurt in early morning stabbing

A man was stabbed during a fight at a Fry's store in Mesa early Wednesday morning.
A man was stabbed during a fight at a Fry's store in Mesa early Wednesday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:10 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Fry’s Food and Drug store in the East Valley is temporarily closed as deputies investigate a stabbing that left a store employee hospitalized early Wednesday morning.

Just after 4 a.m., Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies responded to a stabbing report at the Fry’s location near Ellsworth and Broadway roads in Mesa. They found a man who works at the store suffering from a stab wound, who was taken to an area hospital with what deputies say are serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the man was stabbed during a fight with another person, and that the suspect left before deputies arrived. A Fry’s spokesperson says an associate was injured while the store was closed, but didn’t elaborate. See the full statement below:

As of 10 a.m., the store remains closed. Check back for updates.

