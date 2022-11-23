Get a sneak peak of Black Friday, Cyber Monday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Black Friday has changed a lot over the years, making it more of a months-long affair instead of just a one-day thing!

Regardless, shoppers can still look forward to landing some amazing deals on the big day. Want to know what’s better to buy on Friday instead of Cyber Monday? On Your Side has the answers you’re looking for.

Shannon Dwyer from BlackFriday.com said that this year, shoppers can look for half-off shopping on all small kitchen appliances, with Playstation and XBox promising various Black Friday bundles. Toys will also likely be heavily discounted. For example, at Walmart, an onn. 50″ 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV will set you back only around $148! A Google Nest Hub (Gen 2) Smart Home Display is around $49.98.

At Target, you can get a free $50 Target GiftCard when you buy an Xbox Series S. If you’re looking for a new iPhone 14 Pro, you can get around $300 off. If you’re on the hunt for power tools or a fire pit, look no further than Home Depot. Ryobi chain saws and 18V blower prices have been slashed to $88 and a Whitlock Fire Pit has been marked down to only $99.

Dwyer suggests hanging back on buying any clothes, however. “That’s something you should really wait for,” she said. “A lot of big apparel brands do flash deals on Cyber Monday.” Another thing to look for on Monday are smart devices like Ring doorbells, thermostats, and robot vacuums. Shopping expert Kristen Gall said that one way you can maximize your savings are to create and save wish lists online and retailers will email you “under the covers” discounts.

If you’re hunting for some workout equipment, wait until after the New Year’s when retailers start offering discounts to help folks meet their New Years Resolutions.

