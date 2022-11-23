Foster a ‘Turkey Taster’ for your Thanksgiving

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - If you’re cooking your holiday meals alone this year, Maricopa County Animal Care & Control is offering up “Turkey Tasters” that you can foster starting Wednesday until Sunday from 12 p.m. or 4 p.m.

These sweet dogs are over 30 pounds and are looking to take a break from the shelter. If you decide you’re compatible with your newfound friend, you can choose to keep them longer! If you’re interested in one of these sweet friends, reach out to MCACC at ACCFoster@maricopa.gov. To learn more, click here.

Cooking alone and want some "help" in the kitchen? Consider fostering one of MCACC's turkey tasters this holiday season! (MCACC | MCACC)

