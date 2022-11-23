Foster a ‘Turkey Taster’ for your Thanksgiving
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 12:47 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - If you’re cooking your holiday meals alone this year, Maricopa County Animal Care & Control is offering up “Turkey Tasters” that you can foster starting Wednesday until Sunday from 12 p.m. or 4 p.m.
These sweet dogs are over 30 pounds and are looking to take a break from the shelter. If you decide you’re compatible with your newfound friend, you can choose to keep them longer! If you’re interested in one of these sweet friends, reach out to MCACC at ACCFoster@maricopa.gov. To learn more, click here.
