Dos Chris’ Bakery and Charcuterie Co. is founded on kindness, delicious treats in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Dos Chris’ Bakery & Charcuterie Co. is a Phoenix, AZ-based company founded on the belief in kindness. Their love story began in 2018 with an affectionate nickname. With the two men both being named Chris, they were quickly known as “Dos Chris”. Two years later, they were married! Having both grown up in a family business, they each dreamed of having their own company. Thus, they say-- it was only destiny that as a couple, they created their own. With their bow ties and nickname combined with their love of baking and charcuterie, their company was founded in 2021.

Their love story began in 2018 with an affectionate nickname. With the two men both being named Chris, they were quickly known as “Dos Chris”.

In 2022, their dream came true of obtaining their first storefront, and in October of 2022, they opened their doors to the community in the Uptown Phoenix neighborhood where their family has lived since 1949. At Dos Chris’ Bakery & Charcuterie Co., you’ll find small cakes, cupcakes, and sweets along with dips and grab-and-go charcuterie. You can also order bigger plates to take to a party and Dos Chris’ can even do larger setups that look like an art installation at receptions, showers, etc.

At Dos Chris’, they say everything is made with love and care using natural ingredients, flavors, and the Dos Chris’ style.

Dos Chris’ Bakery & Charcuterie Co.

PHONE: 602-837-8899

ADDRESS: 6007 N. 16th St., Phoenix, AZ, 85016

WEBSITE: www.DosChrisAZ.com

SOCIAL MEDIA: Instagram | Facebook

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.