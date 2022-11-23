Donate to the Forgotten Angel Toy Drive & get tickets to a Phoenix Suns game!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Coca-Cola and your Phoenix Suns are teaming up to brighten the holidays for Forgotten Angels.

Starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, before the Suns’ game against the Utah Jazz, the first 150 people who bring a new, unwrapped toy to the designated bins at the west and east entrances to the Footprint Center can receive two free tickets to a select future Suns game. While supplies last!

Hundreds of thousands of kids have received gifts from the Christmas Angel program over its 36-year history. Devin Del Palacio, who is a member of the Tolleson Union High School District Governing Board, was one of them.

“Christmas mornings growing up as a kid were always something special. I forgot that we were living in a struggle on that morning,” he said. “When I opened up my gifts, it brought me so much joy, and you just forget for a moment that you actually have less than.”

The Christmas Angel program presented by Arizona’s Family and The Salvation Army, sponsored by America First Credit Union, helps more than 50,000 Arizona kids.

About Forgotten Angel

Every tag on a Christmas Angel tree represents an Arizona child that you can buy gifts for this holiday season.

Some tags don’t make it off the tree, or their gifts are not returned in time for the family to collect them. The Forgotten Angel Toy Drive ensures every child enrolled in the Christmas Angel program receives a gift that they may not have received otherwise.

You can drop off a toy at Chandler Fashion Center on Friday, Dec. 9, or at any Salvation Army location through Dec. 22.

