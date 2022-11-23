Christmas Angel
Cardinals fire assistant coach who reportedly groped woman in Mexico, sources say

Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach Sean Kugler walks on the field before an NFL football...
Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach Sean Kugler walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)(Kyusung Gong | AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 8:14 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach and run game coordinator Sean Kugler after sources say he reportedly groped a woman while the team was in Mexico City earlier this week.

The Cardinals haven’t confirmed Kugler’s dismissal but the coach was no longer listed on the team’s website on Tuesday. Coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic that Kugler was fired for an incident that happened on Sunday night in Mexico City, one day before the team’s 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Estadio Azteca.

Sources told ESPN that after the alleged groping incident Sunday night, Mexican authorities were notified, who then contacted the Cardinals. Kingsbury said Kugler was sent home on Monday morning before the game. The coach didn’t elaborate on the reason.

The 56-year-old Kugler had been on Kingsbury’s staff since 2019 and was the head coach at UTEP from 2013 to 2017. He was popular among the players and Kingsbury routinely praised his work.

The Cardinals are 4-7 this season and injuries on the offensive line have been one of the team’s many issues. Four of the five starters missed Monday night’s game because of various ailments.

Kugler is the second member of the Cardinals’ coaching staff to face discipline this season. Running backs coach James Saxon was placed on administrative leave after he was charged with two counts of domestic battery. ESPN reports Saxon was given one year of probation and resigned from the Cardinals in October.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

