Bring holiday spirit to a Valley senior this year with “Be a Santa to a Senior” program

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Want to bring some extra special holiday joy to a senior in the Valley? Consider the “Be a Santa to a Senior” program in Mesa that’s running from now until Dec. 2. The program has been in existence for the past 18 years.

You can find the wish lists of Valley seniors on trees scattered throughout the Phoenix-Mesa area by clicking here for a location nearest you. All you need to do is visit a tree, choose an ornament, fulfill a gift request, and bring it back either unwrapped or in a gift bag to the same tree with the ornament attached. No one needs to be left behind this holiday season. Although the requests may be small, these gifts can make a huge difference in someone’s life.

“A simple gift can bring such joy to older adults who may not have loved ones to celebrate with,” said Mahnaz Pourian, owner of the Mesa Home Instead. “Through Be a Santa to a Senior, we can help them feel the holiday spirit.” Around 800 adults in the southeastern part of the Valley got 1,800 gifts! This year, the goal is to collect 2,000 gifts for 1,000 older adults.

Be a Santa to a Senior has more than 65,000 volunteers, provided around 2.2 million gifts, and brought cheer to more than 750,000 older adults across the U.S.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.