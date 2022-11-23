Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Bring holiday spirit to a Valley senior this year with “Be a Santa to a Senior” program

Consider the “Be a Santa to a Senior” program in Mesa that’s running from now until Dec. 2.
Consider the “Be a Santa to a Senior” program in Mesa that’s running from now until Dec. 2.(WBAY)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 2:06 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Want to bring some extra special holiday joy to a senior in the Valley? Consider the “Be a Santa to a Senior” program in Mesa that’s running from now until Dec. 2. The program has been in existence for the past 18 years.

You can find the wish lists of Valley seniors on trees scattered throughout the Phoenix-Mesa area by clicking here for a location nearest you. All you need to do is visit a tree, choose an ornament, fulfill a gift request, and bring it back either unwrapped or in a gift bag to the same tree with the ornament attached. No one needs to be left behind this holiday season. Although the requests may be small, these gifts can make a huge difference in someone’s life.

“A simple gift can bring such joy to older adults who may not have loved ones to celebrate with,” said Mahnaz Pourian, owner of the Mesa Home Instead. “Through Be a Santa to a Senior, we can help them feel the holiday spirit.” Around 800 adults in the southeastern part of the Valley got 1,800 gifts! This year, the goal is to collect 2,000 gifts for 1,000 older adults.

Be a Santa to a Senior has more than 65,000 volunteers, provided around 2.2 million gifts, and brought cheer to more than 750,000 older adults across the U.S.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The officer-involved shooting happened shortly after 12 p.m. Wednesday in Chandler.
Armed burglary suspect dies after being shot by police in Chandler
A Surprise man has plead guilty to producing child sexual abuse material on social media...
West Valley man pleads guilty to production of child sexual abuse material
Phoenix firefighters extinguished a first-alarm fire at an apartment complex Tuesday morning.
Firefighters find man dead while battling apartment fire in south Phoenix
An infant and a 3-year-old girl are among those killed in an I-10 crash near Casa Grande.
Baby boy, young girl among 3 killed in I-10 crash near Casa Grande; 4 others hurt