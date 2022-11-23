Breezy Thanksgiving ahead for the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A storm system dropping almost due south along the backbone of the Rocky Mountains will begin influencing the weather around Arizona over the next 24 hours.

While we’ll see some rain and snow in New Mexico, we’re not expecting any precipitation in our state. We will see some rather windy conditions at times, especially in the mountains on Thursday, and it will be cold in northern and eastern AZ with highs only in the 30s and 40. That storm will also make Thanksgiving Day a bit breezy around the Valley, but we’ll see an abundance of sunshine and highs around 70.

Look for highs right around 70 for the entire holiday weekend around metro Phoenix with overnight lows in the upper-40s. By the middle of next week, a developing storm system is definitely going to bring some cold air to the state and possibly some rain and snow. Right now, the chance for rain in the Valley is on Tuesday, sitting around 20%. We really haven’t seen the models come together in much agreement as far as rain and/or snow is concerned. Regardless, we’ll see a big drop off in temperatures with highs Tuesday and Wednesday struggling to be in the low-60s.

The warmest it’s ever been on a Thanksgiving Day in Phoenix was 87 degrees on three different days with the latest November 23, 2017. The coolest high was 54 in 1918.

