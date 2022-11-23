Christmas Angel
Police identify armed burglary suspect who died after being shot by Chandler officers

Police say the man refused to drop his rifle, which led to the shooting.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:10 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have identified the man suspected of breaking into a home before being shot by Chandler officers last week as 30-year-old Cody Allan Smestad. The shooting happened shortly after 12 p.m. last Wednesday, Nov. 23 on Folley Place, near Gilbert and Frye Roads.

According to Sgt. Jason McClimans, it started when a person who lives in the neighborhood but was not home at the time called police after seeing a man, later identified as Smestad, on surveillance video inside his home. When officers arrived, they heard noises coming from inside the garage. McClimans says that when the garage door opened, officers confronted the suspect, who ran back inside the house.

Smestad then reportedly left and went behind the house, and this time police say he was armed with a rifle. McClimans says he disobeyed orders by officers to drop the weapon, and that’s when the shooting occurred. Smestad was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Two officers were involved in the shooting.

Police say no officers were injured, adding that there are no outstanding suspects and no threat to the community.

This is the 57th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 88th in the state in 2022.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

