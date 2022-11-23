$6.9 million “The Pick” jackpot ticket sold at Scottsdale Fry’s

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s time to check your tickets! One lucky player in the Valley just scored millions in The Pick lottery.

The Arizona Lottery says the ticket for a $6.9 million jackpot was sold at a Fry’s in Scottsdale located near Indian School and Hayden roads. The jackpot increased after last week’s $4.3 million prize went unclaimed.

