3 dead after crash on I-10 near Casa Grande, DPS says

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) –- Three people are dead after a crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Casa Grande early Wednesday morning.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash involved a single vehicle and occurred around 4 a.m. near milepost 186. Details are limited, but DPS confirms there are three fatalities. ADOT says the westbound lanes of I-10 are closed at milepost 186 and traffic is being taken off at McCartney Road.

Drivers are being asked to expect delays and seek an alternate route as the investigation continues. No other information is immediately available

