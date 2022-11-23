Christmas Angel
Holiday Food Drive
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

3 dead after crash on I-10 near Casa Grande, DPS says

A deadly crash has shut down the westbound lanes of the Interstate 10 near Casa Grande.
A deadly crash has shut down the westbound lanes of the Interstate 10 near Casa Grande.(Arizona's Family)
By Bobbi Jo Kelly
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:37 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) –- Three people are dead after a crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Casa Grande early Wednesday morning.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash involved a single vehicle and occurred around 4 a.m. near milepost 186.  Details are limited, but DPS confirms there are three fatalities. ADOT says the westbound lanes of I-10 are closed at milepost 186 and traffic is being taken off at McCartney Road.

Drivers are being asked to expect delays and seek an alternate route as the investigation continues. No other information is immediately available

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Angelica Sotelo said she was with Gabriel Sotelo since she was 15 years old.
Wife of well-known barber killed in Avondale shooting shares heartbreak: ‘He was my everything’
Tempe City Council continues discussing Coyotes entertainment district proposal
Family holds vigil for barber killed in Avondale freeway shooting
Family holds vigil for barber killed in Avondale freeway shooting
The FAA says there are more than 48,000 scheduled flights on Tuesday during Thanksgiving week.
FAA: Tuesday is busiest day for flights during Thanksgiving Week